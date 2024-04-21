German Chancellor, PACE President Welcome U.S. House Approval Of Aid Package For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has welcomed the adoption of an aid package for Ukraine by the House of Representatives.

He said this in a post on the social media platform X , according to Ukrinform.

“The decision of the United States House of Representatives to support Ukraine is a strong signal in these times. We stand with the Ukrainians fighting for their free, democratic and independent country,” Scholz stressed.

Ukraine aid package to make America more secure - Pentagon

PACE President Theodoros Rousopoulos also called the decision "excellent news."

“This is excellent news - thank you to Speaker Johnson and and all who voted for this crucial aid package. Ukraine is defending the values we all stand for,” he posted on the social media platform X .

As Ukrinform reported, the U.S. House of Representatives on Saturday passed H.R. 8035 Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024, which provides more than $60 billion in support for Ukraine.