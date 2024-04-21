Ukrainian Forces Repel Four Enemy Attacks In Orikhiv Sector, Three Assaults On Left Bank Of Dnipro River

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the operational area of the Southern Defense Forces, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks by Russian invaders in the Orikhiv sectors and three attacks on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

The Southern Defense Forces reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"In the Orikhiv sector, the occupiers launched four attacks, including three in the Staromaiorske area and one in the Robotyne area. They were unsuccessful," the statement said.

On the left bank of the Dnipro River, in the temporarily occupied Kherson region, according to the command, the enemy carried out three attacks near the village of Krynky at night and then retreated to the starting positions with losses.

Counter-battery warfare is ongoing. The defense forces continue to take comprehensive measures to hold and strengthen their positions.

The Russian military continues to conduct aerial reconnaissance, employ artillery shelling, and deploy a variety of combat drones. Over the past day, 147 reconnaissance drones were spotted flying over the operational area.

In addition, over the past day, the Russian invaders launched four air strikes in the Orikhiv sector using 3 guided bombs and about 10 unguided missiles.

The enemy used 3 guided aerial bombs in the Kherson region and about 80 unguided aerial missiles near Krynky.