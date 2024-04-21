Korean Currency Logs Sharpest Fall Of Over 7 Pct In 2024 Since Global Financial Crisis

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The South Korean currency has dropped more than 7 percentagainst the U.S. dollar so far this year, marking the sharpest fallsince the 2008 global financial crisis amid geopoliticaluncertainties and the resurgent dollar, data showed Sunday, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap news agency.

The Korean won closed at 1,382.2 won against the greenbackFriday, down 7.3 percent from 1,288 won logged at the end of lastyear.

It marked the biggest drop since March 1990, when the countryadopted the market average exchange rate system in place of themultiple-basket pegged system.

During the same period of 2008, South Korea saw its currencytumble 6.9 percent against the greenback, and the figure for 2009came to 5.8 percent.

Last week, the Korean won skidded to the closely watched levelof 1,400 won during intraday trading, though verbal interventionsby financial authorities capped further declines.

The dollar has strengthened against major counterparts as theU.S. economy has been more resilient than expected, raising betsthe Federal Reserve will delay interest-rate cuts amid still-highinflation.

Geopolitical risks stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war and theescalating tensions in the Middle East have also sparked investors'risk-averse sentiment.

During the first trilateral finance ministers' meeting lastweek, top policymakers from South Korea, the United States andJapan voiced "serious concerns about the recent sharp depreciation"of the South Korean won and Japanese yen.

Policymakers said the recent won depreciation was somewhatexcessive compared with other nations, given that the U.S. dollarindex, which tracks the currency against six major peers, advanced4.8 percent this year.

The drop of the Korean won was the seventh-largest level out ofthose seen in 26 major global currencies. Chile saw its currencydrop 10 percent this year, followed by Japan with 9.8 percent,Sweden with 9 percent, Switzerland with 8.5 percent, Brazil with8.1 percent and Argentina with 7.6 percent, according to Feddata.

"The government is now operating a 24-hour market monitoringsystem. Any further marked drop would be unlikely, though it wouldlargely depend on how things will unfold in the Middle East," afinance ministry official said.

Related ministries have been closely watching the movement andworking on responses to minimize possible negative impacts offinancial market volatility on exports, supply chains and thebroader economy, he added.

Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov. Rhee Chang-yong told reporters Fridaythat the won-dollar exchange rate may be stabilized if tensions inthe Middle East do not escalate further, while noting "manyuncertainties" stemming from developments in the region.