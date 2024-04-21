Top N. Korean Agriculture Official Departs For Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) North Korea's top agriculture official has embarked on a trip toRussia, Pyongyang's state media said Sunday, amid chronic foodshortages in the North, Azernews reports, citingYonhap.

A state agriculture commission delegation led by chairman RiChol-man, who doubles as a cabinet vice premier, left for Russia byplane Saturday, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

In a Facebook post, the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang said Ri isscheduled to hold talks with Russia's Agriculture Minister DmitryPatrushev and meet other Russian agriculture and fisheriesofficials during his trip.

Ri will also visit the Nemchinovka Federal Research Center,which focuses on grain research, and the Russian State AgrarianUniversity, the embassy said, noting that the delegation's scheduleis expected to be "very busy."

The trip comes as the North has deepened ties with Russia sincea rare summit between their leaders in Far East Russia lastSeptember, raising speculation the two sides may hold talks forpossible Russian food support to the North, which has long grappledwith food shortages.

In 2022, the North upgraded its agriculture ministry to a statecommission in an apparent move to prioritize agriculturaldevelopment amid its ongoing food woes.

It marks the latest trip of a North Korean delegation to Russia,with forestry ministry officials leaving Pyongyang on Friday fortalks on bilateral cooperation.