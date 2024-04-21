OIC Welcomes Republic of Barbados’s Decision to Recognize the State of Palestine

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 21 April 2024



The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the decision of the Republic of Barbados to recognize the State of Palestine, noting that this important step is in line with international law and international legitimacy resolutions, and contributes to supporting international efforts to end Israeli colonial occupation and bring about peace and stability in the region.



The OIC renewed its call to all states of the world that are yet to do so to recognize the State of Israel and announce their recognition thereto, in support of the two-state solution and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to return and to realize the establishment of their independent state on the Palestinian territory occupied since 4 June 1967 with East Jerusalem as its capital.









