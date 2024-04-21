OIC Condemns Ongoing Israeli War Crimes against the Palestinian People

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 21 April 2024



The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the military aggression carried out by the Israeli occupation against the Nur Shams Camp, east of Tulkarm, leading to several citizens being martyred or injured and dozens of them detained and abused. In addition, there was the deliberate destruction of infrastructure, homes, and property. The OIC noted that these acts are a continuation of the ongoing crimes of genocide by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.



The OIC renewed its demand to the international community to assume its responsibility of compelling the Israeli occupation to stop its ongoing military aggression and violations throughout the occupied Palestinian territory, and to provide protection for the Palestinian people, pursuant to relevant resolutions of the United Nations.



�





MENAFN21042024005338014459ID1108119939