2024 World congress on internal combustion engines begins in Tianjin

(MENAFN) The 2024 World Congress on Internal Combustion Engines commenced in Tianjin Municipality, located in northern China, on Saturday, marking the gathering of prominent figures in the field from both China and abroad. The event attracted nearly 40 academicians, scientists, entrepreneurs, and technical experts from over 20 countries and regions, converging to deliberate on the future trajectory of internal combustion engines.



An auspicious moment unfolded during the opening ceremony, as the world witnessed the unveiling of the first-ever commercial diesel engine boasting an impressive thermal efficiency exceeding 53 percent for its base engine. This milestone achievement represents a significant advancement in China's internal combustion engine industry, signaling a leap forward in efficiency and sustainability.



The groundbreaking technology, developed by Weichai Power Co., Ltd., a renowned Chinese powertrain manufacturer, is poised to revolutionize the sector. Its widespread adoption is anticipated to yield substantial benefits, including estimated fuel savings of nearly 20 million tonnes and a reduction in carbon emissions exceeding 60 million tonnes annually.



The 2024 World Congress on Internal Combustion Engines, a triennial event initiated in 2018, stands as a collaborative effort between the Chinese Society for Internal Combustion Engines and Tianjin University. Beyond serving as a platform for international academic exchange, the congress encompasses summit forums and high-profile product exhibitions, fostering innovation and cooperation in the realm of internal combustion engines on a global scale.

