Gaza Ministry Reports 48 Deaths In 24 Hours

Amman, Apr. 21 (Petra) - The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported on Sunday that Israeli forces committed five massacres targeting families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of 48 individuals and injuries to 79 others within the last 24 hours.The ministry stated that the death toll in Gaza has reached 34,097, with the majority being children and women, since the onset of the Israeli occupation aggression on October 7. Additionally, the number of injured has risen to 76,980.It highlighted that numerous victims remain trapped under debris and rubble, with restricted access for ambulance and civil defense teams due to occupation measures.