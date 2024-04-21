National Tourism Program 'Our Jordan Is Paradise' Reports Record Participation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 21 (Petra) - The Operations Director of the "Our Jordan is Paradise" initiative at the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, Ahmed Rifai, highlighted the program's remarkable achievements this year, with participation reaching a record high of 55,400 individuals since the beginning of the year.Rifai stated in an interview with the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that this year's participation has more than doubled compared to the same period last year, which saw 20,500 participants.He noted that 1,400 tourist transport buses, accompanied by an equal number of tourist guides, facilitated travel to various tourist destinations across the Kingdom.The primary objective of the program is to promote domestic tourism in Jordan, thereby mitigating losses incurred by the tourism sector due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It aims to involve tourist agencies in organizing trips, transportation, and guide services, along with collaborating with restaurants and campsites.Rifai emphasized the program's resilience amidst the pandemic, sustaining tourism activities and preserving jobs in the sector, as tourism was among the first sectors to resume operations swiftly.Several adjustments have been made to the program's operations, aligning with the evolving dynamics of domestic tourism. The revised strategy aims to empower local communities, bolster the tourism sector, and invigorate domestic tourism given the prevailing regional circumstances.Plans include the addition of new tourist destinations and collaborating with the Ministry of Education to integrate school trips with educational standards, linking visits to academic curricula.Moreover, efforts are underway to introduce visitors to diverse cultural and archaeological sites, customs, and traditions across Jordanian governorates.The program offers one-day trips at a cost of JD10 per person, inclusive of meals and beverages, with children under four years accompanying free of charge.Furthermore, the initiative seeks to empower local communities by providing training and fostering cultural exchange. It integrates various experiments showcasing the culture, customs, and traditions of each governorate, such as the Karak Governorate's initiative focusing on traditional food preparation experiences.In Madaba, plans are underway to establish a library serving as a hub for dialogue and cultural exchange, catering to the local youth and visitors alike.In Ma'an Governorate, efforts are directed towards transforming the "Palace of the Founding King" into a comprehensive national museum chronicling significant historical events from the Great Arab Revolt to the establishment of the Jordanian state.A dedicated phone line (064603366) has been established to receive feedback and suggestions, including proposals for new tourist destinations within the program's framework.