Israeli Forces Arrest 28 Palestinians In West Bank Raids

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Apr. 21 (Petra) - The Israeli occupation forces on Sunday arrested 28 Palestinians in a sweeping campaign across different parts of the West Bank.In multiple areas, the occupation forces conducted raids and searches, entering numerous homes, causing destruction, and making arrests amid clashes, leading to injuries and cases of suffocation among Palestinians.According to a statement by the Palestinian Prisoners' Club, the detainees were transferred for interrogation by Israeli security services, accused of involvement in armed resistance against the occupation forces and settlers.The raids primarily targeted various governorates of the West Bank, with a focus on camps, where homes were raided and searched, and their residents were subjected to extensive investigations following prolonged detentions.