PSUT Engineers Develop E-Nose For Food Safety Detection

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 21 (Petra) - An engineering team at Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT) have developed a prototype electronic nose system capable of detecting various types of bacteria and microbes present in foods, particularly those found in commercial products and public spaces.Under the guidance of Professor Ashraf Tahat, a team of engineers comprising Abdullah Aqili, Rahaf Haddadin, and Mirna Jamalia from the Department of Communications Engineering and the Internet of Things at PSUT conceptualized and brought to fruition this innovative system.Professor Tahat elucidated on the functionality of the electronic nose, which employs cutting-edge technology to sense the chemical gases enveloping food samples. This enables the detection of potentially harmful bacteria, alongside monitoring temperature and humidity levels, facilitated by a bespoke electronic sensor unit developed specifically for this purpose at the university.The team also developed a mobile application, enabling users to seamlessly conduct inspections and transmit data in real-time to a cloud computing server via cellular networks. Leveraging data mining techniques and artificial intelligence algorithms, the collected data undergoes instantaneous analysis to ascertain the food's health status and predict potential defects with an impressive accuracy rate of up to 95 percent.In cases warranting attention, warnings are promptly issued and relayed to users via their smartphones.These smart electronic noses hold practical utility in diverse public settings such as shopping centers, airports, and educational institutions, where they serve as indispensable tools for safeguarding food safety, particularly for vulnerable demographics such as children and travelers.Professor Tahat highlighted WHO's alarming statistics, which attribute 600 million cases of foodborne illnesses and 420,000 deaths globally each year to unsafe food consumption, with children under the age of five accounting for 30 percent of fatalities.By implementing electronic nose technology in these environments, he added, proactive measures can be enacted to identify potential risks or contamination in food items, ranging from meat products to the freshness of fruits. This proactive approach ensures the provision of safe, high-quality meals, effectively mitigating instances of food poisoning and advancing adherence to rigorous food safety standards, thereby safeguarding lives and promoting public well-being.