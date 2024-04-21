Umniah Supports Crown Prince Foundation, Al Hussein University Programs

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 21 (Petra) - Umniah Company has entered into two strategic partnership agreements with the Crown Prince Foundation and Al Hussein Technical University, aiming to support the foundation's programs and activities and to provide training and skill development in cybersecurity and technology for students at Al Hussein Technical University.In a statement released on Sunday, the first agreement was signed by Tamam Mango, Executive Director of the Crown Prince Foundation, and Faisal Qamhiyah, CEO of Umniah Company. The second agreement was signed by Ismail Hanti, President of the University, on behalf of Al Hussein Technical University.Under the first agreement, Umniah will back the Crown Prince Foundation's programs geared towards boosting youth involvement on relevant platforms, particularly by sponsoring the Tawasul Forum for 2024.Umniah will extend its support to the Al Hussein Technical University Endowment as per the second agreement, aiming to bolster the university's efforts in creating an enriching educational environment, offering educational opportunities, and fostering collaboration with private sector experts to ensure students are well-equipped for the job market.Mango stated, "Our ongoing partnership with Umniah Company builds upon a robust, positive collaboration initiated in 2018. This year's focus will be on sponsoring the Tawasul Forum, now in its second year under royal patronage, aiming to establish a national platform for open, constructive dialogue among young men and women from diverse backgrounds across the Kingdom."Expressing pride in the partnership, Qamhiyah emphasized belief in the Crown Prince Foundation's capacity to execute programs providing educational and training opportunities for Jordanian youth, along with offering humanitarian aid to those in need.He noted the synergy between the Foundation's and Al Hussein Technical University's programs and Umniah's social responsibility initiatives, particularly in supporting and preparing youth, volunteer programs, and fostering positive societal impact in Jordan.Hanti highlighted the significant impact of such cooperation and partnerships in reshaping perceptions regarding the pivotal role of the private sector in the local community, starting from academia and extending to various other sectors.