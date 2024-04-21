Amman Stock Exchange Reports Decline In Trading

Amman, Apr. 21 (Petra) - Sunday saw the Amman Stock Exchange concluding its trading session with a decrease of 0.32 percent, settling at 2,448 points.Trading activity witnessed the exchange of 3.9 million shares, valued at JD4.9 million, facilitated by 2,698 transactions.Among publicly traded companies, 26 experienced a rise in share prices, while 31 recorded a decline, with 36 maintaining stability in their share prices.

