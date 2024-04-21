Kuwait Amir Receives Chief Judge, Defense Minister

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Sunday the president of the supreme judicial council and the court of cassation, Judge Dr. Adel Majed Bouresli. His Highness the Amir also hosted at Bayan Palace the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and the Acting Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah. (end) amh

