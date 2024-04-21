Kuwait, Serbia Discuss Promoting Ties Further

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 21 (KUNA) -- Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya on Sunday received a telephone contact from the Serb Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic, discussing the solid bilateral relations bonding the two friendly countries and means of promoting them in various sectors. (end) rk

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.