Uruguay’S 2024 Economic Outlook: Growth Projected At 3.5%

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a significant update, Uruguayan analysts have adjusted their 2024 economic growth projection to 3.5%, up from March's 3.3%.



This update comes from the Central Bank of Uruguay' Expectations Survey, released yesterday.



The survey taps into insights from economists and financial sector experts, offering a growth forecast range: the lowest at 2.9% and the highest at a robust 5.0%.



In 2023, Uruguay's economic progress was minimal, just 0.4%, hampered by droughts and the wrap-up of significant infrastructure endeavors.



Now, under the stewardship of President Luis Lacalle Pou, the nation anticipates a revival. Analysts predict a rebound to 3.5% growth this year, riding the wave of renewed vigor.



Looking ahead to 2025, forecasts stabilize with an expected expansion of 2.5%. This figure mirrors last month's predictions, suggesting a steady outlook among financial experts.







On the inflation front, the forecast for 2024 stands at 5.41%, with a modest rise of 0.43% expected in April.



These figures stem from the survey's latest data release. Notably, the pace of price increases is decelerating.



With a cumulative rise of 3.8% up to March, this marks a downturn to the lowest inflation rates since 2005, observed since mid-2023.



This narrative of recovery and stability paints a broader picture of Uruguay's economic resilience.



Amid global uncertainties, the country charts a course toward sustainable growth, underpinned by careful planning and expert analysis.



The story of Uruguay's economy in 2024 is one of cautious optimism and strategic foresight, ready to overcome challenges and seize opportunities ahead.

