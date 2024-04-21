Corinthians Falls To Red Bull Bragantino In Away Game For Brasileirão 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On April 20, the Corinthians traveled to Bragança Paulista, ready to clash with Red Bull Bragantino in a pivotal third-round match of the Betano Brasileirão.



This encounter promised high stakes, yet ended in a 1-0 defeat for the visitors.



Under the lights of the stadium, the game kicked off with Corinthians , also known as Timão, pressing hard from the start.



Within the first minute, Rodrigo Garro unleashed a shot from the box's edge, only to see it saved by Cleiton, Bragantino's goalkeeper.



Their momentum was briefly halted at the fourth minute when Vitinho, seizing a moment outside the box, scored, putting the home team ahead.



Despite this setback, Corinthians did not relent. The team, orchestrated by Coach António Oliveira, showcased grit and determination.



Oliveira's lineup featured experienced players such as Cássio and Matheuzinho.







The team also included dynamic substitutes like Romero and Yuri Alberto, who entered the game hoping to shift the momentum in Timão's favor.



During the game, both teams managed to create scoring opportunities. Corinthians almost scored an equalizing goal through Pedro Henrique, but it was disallowed.



A VAR review confirmed that Pedro Henrique was offside, leading to the cancellation of the goal.



The intensity persisted, with both Wesley and Yuri Alberto attempting to breach Bragantino's defense.

As the match approached its conclusion, the atmosphere grew tense, exacerbated by flares that briefly halted play.



Despite adding 11 minutes of stoppage time, Corinthians could not capitalize, and the whistle blew, marking a hard-fought but fruitless endeavor for the Corinthians.



Looking ahead, Corinthians focuses on their next match against Argentinos Juniors on April 23 in Buenos Aires, part of the CONMEBOL Sudamericana.



This upcoming game offers them a chance to rebound and display their characteristic resilience on an international stage.

