(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On a memorable Saturday evening at the Arena MRV, Atlético-MG secured their first home win against arch-rivals Cruzeiro .



This third-round Brasileirão match ended in a resounding 3-0 victory, marking a significant milestone in the team's history.



Guilherme Arana, a pivotal figure in the match, not only scored a key goal but also reignited his hopes of donning the Brazilian national team jersey.



The atmosphere was electric as Atlético-MG took to the field, determined to break a disappointing streak of two losses and a draw in previous encounters.



From the outset, Atlético showed a level of tenacity and focus that had been missing in their recent performances.







Arana, speaking after the game, shared, "We were due for a win here. The first halves have been strong, but we faltered after the break. Today, we kept our composure and delivered a complete performance."



Arana's stellar play captured the attention of both fans and national team scouts.



The left-back's aspiration to return to international play was palpable as he discussed his ambitions and commitment to excellence.



This win propelled Atlético-MG to fifth in the standings, now holding five points from their opening matches.



The triumph not only boosted the team's morale but also set a new tone for their season, suggesting that Atlético-MG could be contenders for major honors if they maintain their newly found consistency.



Looking ahead, the squad is preparing for another crucial matchup. They host Peñarol on Tuesday at 9 PM, a contest that forms part of the third round of the Libertadores.



This upcoming game represents another opportunity for Atlético-MG to demonstrate their prowess and continue building momentum in their campaign.

