New Era At São Paulo FC: Luis Zubeldía Takes The Helm Until 2025

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Saturday night, São Paulo FC heralded a fresh chapter with the signing of Argentine coach Luis Zubeldía, slated to lead the team until the end of 2025.
His arrival is poised to inject new vitality into the club, promising an exciting era of football under his guidance.
Zubeldía steps into his role amid high expectations, bringing a rich pedigree of success and innovation from previous stints across South America and Spain.
Known for his tactical acumen, the Argentine coach has a proven track record, including a triumphant campaign with LDU Quito in the South American championship.
His extensive experience spans several respected clubs, such as Lanús, Racing, and Alavés, underscoring his adeptness at fostering team spirit and delivering results.
The recruitment process, initiated after the departure of Thiago Carpini, involved top executives from São Paulo , including president Julio Casares and director Carlos Belmonte.
Their unanimous choice reflects a strategic vision to elevate the club's performance on both domestic and international stages.
Zubeldía is not just stepping into a managerial role; he is embracing a mission to blend his ambitious strategies with the rich heritage of São Paulo FC.
"I'm excited and confident about this challenge. We aim to please our fans and enhance the club's legacy," Zubeldía stated, showing his dedication.
A selected team of experts, including assistant coaches Maxi Cuberas and Carlos Gruezo, and fitness coach Lucas Vivas, will join him at the Barra Funda training center.
This collective expertise is set to commence its journey next week, signaling a robust approach to upcoming challenges.
Moreover, while interim coach Milton Cruz will lead the next Brasileirão game against Atlético-GO, Zubeldía might also attend to assess his new squad firsthand.
This proactive engagement highlights his eagerness to understand and adapt to the dynamics of his team swiftly.
Zubeldía's tenure at São Paulo FC focuses on inspiring transformation and aligning with fan aspirations, promising a future of triumphs and memorable football.
