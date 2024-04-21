(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chinese firms XPeng and EHang are using advanced EV technology to launch flying cars, targeting leadership in the global eVTOL market.



This year, XPeng AeroHT plans to release a dual-mode eVTOL that operates both on roads and in the air, equipped with a detachable flying module.



This versatility sets it apart from traditional eVTOLs, which are limited to air travel only.



The Civil Aviation Administration of China is currently reviewing the type certification for this innovative aircraft, marking a crucial step towards its commercial launch.



[arve url="" title="China's eVTOL Market Takes Off: Driving and Flying into the Future" /]



XPeng AeroHT expects to start taking pre-orders in October, with mass production set to commence next year.



The vehicle, targeting tourists and outdoor enthusiasts, is priced at about 1 million yuan ($138,000).



XPeng also plans to cut costs significantly by scaling up production, especially by reducing expenses on materials like carbon fiber.



The company plans to expand internationally, targeting the Middle East as a key market for its regulatory openness and innovation.



The Chinese are developing an integrated eVTOL model with a simpler operation and a retractable propeller system, eliminating component separation.



EHang, another key player, has already received type certification for its EH216-S model, a two-seater capable of 25 minutes of flight per charge.



Released on April 1, it is priced at 2.39 million yuan in China and $410,000 internationally.

China's eVTOL Market Takes Off: Driving and Flying into the Future

China currently leads the global eVTOL market, holding a 50% share, significantly ahead of the U.S. (18%) and Germany (8%).



Other major Chinese automakers, such as Guangzhou Automobile Group and Geely's Aerofugia, are actively developing eVTOLs.







Their goal is to reduce urban congestion and introduce innovative transportation solutions.



Despite challenges like limited infrastructure and lack of flight regulations, the eVTOL market's potential is vast, expected to reach $23.4 billion by 2030.



As eVTOL technology advances, securing international type certifications becomes crucial for expanding global operations.



This strategy is actively pursued by companies, including U.S. startup Joby Aviation.

MENAFN21042024007421016031ID1108119791