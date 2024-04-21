Jordan Imports 74K Tablets In Q1 Of 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 21 (Petra) -- Jordan's tablet device imports surged to approximately 74,000 units, valued at JD2.9 million, throughout the initial quarter of 2024. This marks a significant increase compared to the previous year, where approximately 45,000 tablets, worth around JD4 million, were imported during the corresponding period of 2023.Ahmed Alloush, the head of the Association for Mobile Investors (Vision), shed light on the notable variance between the import values of the first quarters of 2024 and 2023. He attributed this shift to a global downturn of 19.1 percent experienced during the initial quarter of 2023.Moreover, Alloush highlighted that major players in the global tablet market witnessed declines in shipments, contributing to the overall decrease in import values during that period.He underscored persistent challenges in supply chains and geopolitical tensions that continue to impact global trade dynamics. These ongoing challenges have repercussions on various sectors, including the tablet market, thereby influencing import trends and consumer behavior.Addressing the local market landscape, Alloush emphasized the availability of a diverse array of tablets catering to a wide range of preferences and budgets. He noted that the local market offers options spanning different specifications and brands, ensuring accessibility for individuals across various economic strata. This diversity provides consumers with ample opportunities to select devices that align with their needs and purchasing power.