Cigarette Smuggling Operation Foiled At Karameh Border

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 21 (Petra) -- Jordanian customs personnel at the Karameh border crossing successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle 6600 cartons of cigarettes concealed within a shipping refrigeration unit.The operation was carried out by vigilant customs personnel who detected irregularities during routine inspections.According to the spokesperson for Jordan Customs, suspicions arose as one of the shipping refrigeration units, arriving from a neighboring country, underwent meticulous scrutiny.Upon closer examination, hidden compartments designed for smuggling purposes were discovered, containing a sizable quantity of cigarettes.The intercepted contraband, concealed clandestinely within the refrigeration unit, was promptly seized, and necessary legal measures were initiated in accordance with established protocols.The spokesperson emphasized the grave implications of smuggling operations, particularly those involving large volumes of goods. Such illicit activities not only pose risks to public health and safety but also undermine regulatory standards and market fairness.He reiterated the Customs Department's unwavering commitment to combating smuggling and ensuring compliance with legal requirements.