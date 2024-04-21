Israeli Airstrikes In Gaza Claim Lives Of 16 Palestinians

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, April 21 (Petra) -- At least 16 Palestinians, including 9 children, were killed early Sunday, as a result of raids carried out by Israeli warplanes and artillery that targeted many homes in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.On the 198th day of Israeli aggression in the Strip, the Israeli military bombed several areas, resulting in casualties.Medical sources confirmed that 8 Palestinians, including 5 children and 2 women, were killed in Israeli raids on two homes in Rafah.Additionally, 5 Palestinians, including 4 children, lost their lives, with others sustaining injuries, in a bombing on George Street, east of Rafah.Overnight, 3 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli raid on a house in the Shaboura camp in Rafah's city center.Medical sources explained that a civilian, along with his child and pregnant wife, were among those martyred due to an Israeli raid targeting the Joudeh family's house in the Shaboura camp.Furthermore, the Civil Defense announced the recovery of 50 bodies buried by Israeli forces at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis.According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, the death toll has reached 34,049 martyrs, predominantly children and women, with 76,901 injuries recorded since the onset of Israeli aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip on October 7. Many victims remain trapped beneath the rubble.