Russians Shell Residential Areas Of Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked residential areas of the Korabelniy district of Kherson around 4:00 a.m., damaging houses and cutting off the gas supply.

The head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Broken windows, damaged balconies, burned cars, frightened adults and children... This is a brief description of this morning in Kherson. At about 4:00 a.m., the Russian army from the temporarily occupied left bank hit the residential areas of the Korabelnyi district," Mrochko wrote and posted a video from the city.

He noted that the residents of the shelled houses will spend their day off eliminating the consequences of the enemy's strikes.

Women from the site of the incident said in the video that the enemy shelling also damaged a gas pipe and cut off the gas supply, but fortunately, people were not injured.

As reported, Russian troops attacked more than 20 settlements in the Kherson region on April 20, and there was a casualty.