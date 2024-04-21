Enemy Shells Ukrainsk In Donetsk Region - One Killed, Four Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of April 21, the Russian army attacked the city of Ukrainsk in the Donetsk region, killing one person and injuring four others.

This was announced by the Selydove City Military Administration on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"At about 8:30 a.m., the occupiers attacked the city of Ukrainsk (part of the Selydove community - ed.), killing one civilian born in 1942 and injuring four people. Six two-story residential buildings were damaged," the statement said.

Russians wound two civilians inregion in past day

The military administration also informed that today at about 6:40 a.m., the invaders struck the village of Tsukuryne with an " Kh-31P anti-radiation missile (air-to-surface), which damaged one two-story residential building. No one was killed or injured.

As reported, over the past day, April 20, the Russian army injured two residents of the Donetsk region.