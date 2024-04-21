Palestinian Authority To“Reconsider” Relations With U.S.: President

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, Apr 21 (NNN-WAFA) – Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, said that, the Palestinian Authority will reconsider bilateral relations with the United States“in light of its unyielding support for Israel.”

He made the remarks in an interview, after the U.S. vetoed a draft United Nations resolution advocating for full membership for Palestine in the organisation.

Abbas denounced the U.S. move as“disappointing, regrettable, shameful, irresponsible, and unjustified,” saying, it was a blatant aggression against the rights of the Palestinian people, and a challenge to“the will of the international community.”

He stressed that,“we will reconsider bilateral relations with the United States to ensure the protection of the interests of our people, our cause, and our rights.”

The president also slammed U.S. support for Israel in its aggression against the Palestinian people, by providing Israel with weapons and funds, stating that, it“will not bring security and peace to anyone.”

He noted that the“hostile positions” taken by the U.S.“have generated unprecedented anger among the Palestinian people and the region's populations,” potentially pushing the region towards further instability and chaos.

Abbas underscored that, it is only with a just solution to the Palestinian issue that stability could be promoted in the region, adding that, the Palestinian leadership“is going to develop a new strategy to protect Palestinian national decisions independently, and follow a Palestinian agenda rather than an American vision or regional agendas.”– NNN-WAFA