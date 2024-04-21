Israeli Occupation Forces Kill 2 Palestinians South Of West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 21 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces killed two Palestinians near the crossroad between Beit Einun village north of Al-Khalil (Hebron) south of the West Bank, said a Palestinian source on Sunday.

The Palestinian General Authority for Civil Affairs (GACA) said that it had informed the Health Ministry of the incident, noting that the Israeli occupation force had kept the bodies of the victims, who remain unidentified.

The killing of the Palestinians came at a time of a general strike in the West Bank in protest of the slaughtering of 14 people in Nur Shams camp, in Tulkarm governorate as well as the ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip. (end)

MENAFN21042024000071011013ID1108119668