Kuwait Amir Receives PM-Designate To Take Oath As Deputy Amir

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Sunday the Prime Minister tasked with the government formation Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to take the oath as the Deputy Amir. The Amiri Diwan top officials attended the ceremony. (end) ahm

