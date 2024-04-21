               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait Amir Receives PM-Designate To Take Oath As Deputy Amir


4/21/2024 5:11:09 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Sunday the Prime Minister tasked with the government formation Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to take the oath as the Deputy Amir.
The Amiri Diwan top officials attended the ceremony. (end) ahm

