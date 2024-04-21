Kuwait Amir Appoints PM To Act As Deputy Amir While Amir Is Abroad

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed an Order Sunday appointing Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as Deputy Amir while His Highness is abroad.

The Amiri Order states that this designation would remain valid until the naming of a Crown Prince, and that the Prime Minister should comply with this Order and inform the National Assembly.

The Amiri Order takes effect once published in the official gazette. (end) bs

