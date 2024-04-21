Over 50 Dead At Boat Capsizes In Central Africa

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) International media, citing authorities in Central Africa, have reported that over 50 people in the capital of the country lost their lives after a boat capsized.

The incident occurred on Friday, April 19th, in the Bangui River, near the capital of the Central African Republic, on the occasion of a village chief's funeral procession. However, shortly after departure, the boat broke apart, prompting rescuers to intervene after 40 minutes.

Authorities in the country have stated that so far, the bodies of 50 individuals have been retrieved from the river, with rescue operations still ongoing.

Officials in the country have acknowledged the possibility of an increase in casualties.

The nation confronts poverty, limited infrastructure, and reliance on subsistence farming. Political instability and conflict hinder development, exacerbating unemployment and economic vulnerability.

Safety concerns persist in the Central African Republic due to ongoing violence by armed groups, leading to human rights abuses and forced displacement. Efforts to restore stability face challenges.

