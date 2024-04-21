Turkish Police Arrest Suspect In Killing Of Afghan Refugee

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Turkish police announced the arrest of a man accused of killing a 28-year-old Afghan national in the city of Kayseri, Turkey.

According to reports, the Afghan asylum seeker was fatally stabbed after a verbal altercation with a Turkish man.

Turkish media reported that the incident occurred on Thursday, April 18th, in the Keçioba neighborhood of the Melikgazi district in Kayseri.

Reportedly, a 39-year-old suspect, identified as a Turkish citizen, stabbed the Afghan youth to death after a verbal altercation and fled the scene.

According to Turkish media, Turkish police detained the suspect two days after the incident.

The motive for the killing has not been determined yet, but eyewitnesses told Turkish media that the suspect attacked the Afghan youth with a knife after vandalizing a car on the road, leading to the fatal stabbing.

According to reports, the man has been transferred to prison following a court decision.

Since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, Turkey has escalated its forced deportation of Afghan citizens, exacerbating the dire situation for many refugees.

Despite Turkey's historical role as a transit country for migrants seeking to reach Europe, Afghan refugees find themselves increasingly vulnerable to deportation back to Afghanistan, where instability and insecurity persist

