Maldives Parliamentary Election: President Mohamed Muizzu's Litmus Test Amid Anti-India Policies

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The crucial test of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu began on Sunday as the citizens of the archipelago nation voted in a Parliamentary election elections are also keenly watched by Maldivian neighbours- India and China who both vie for influence in the island country year, Muizzu's victory sharpened the rivalry between India and Maldives due to his pro-China stances. Muizzu also asked India to remove the troops stationed on one of the islets of the country. Muizzu has taken steps to have civilians take over those activities tourists ditch Maldives as numbers drop 40%; China arrivals up by...With Muizzu's anti-India remarks, several Indians have boycotted tourism-dependent Maldives as their holiday destination to recent Maldives government statistics, the number of Indian tourists has fallen, dropping that country from being the top source of foreign visitors to Number 6.India sets port restrictions on export of essential commodities to MaldivesMaldives President Mohamed Muizzu accused of corruption ahead of pollsMuizzu visited China earlier this year and negotiated an increase in the number of tourists and inbound flights from China Maldives Parliamentary Election 2024Six political parties are contesting in the Maldives Parliamentary polls on Sunday. The parties have fielded 368 candidates for 93 seats People's National Congress party's campaign theme was“India out,” accusing his predecessor of compromising national sovereignty by giving India too much influence. On the other hand, the pro-India Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) of ex-president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih is trying to reverse the geopolitical diplomacy with India, media trips: How Maldives aims to deal with decline in Indian touristsIndia anticipates that the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) will secure a majority, facilitating robust legislative scrutiny over executive actions 284,000 people are eligible to vote and tentative results would be announced today only won last September's presidential poll as a proxy for pro-China ex-president Abdulla Yameen, freed last week after a court set aside his 11-year jail term for corruption.

