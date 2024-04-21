Galaxy AI Now Supports More Languages with Latest Update

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) Samsung continues to break down language barriers and innovate communication for more users through Galaxy AI



Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced the upcoming expansion of three new languages for Galaxy AI: Arabic, Indonesian, and Russian, as well as three new dialects: Australian English, Cantonese, and Canadian French. In addition to the 13 languages already available, Samsung empowers even more Galaxy users around the world to harness the power of mobile AI. In addition to these new languages and dialects, Samsung plans to add four more languages later this year, including Romanian, Turkish, Dutch and Swedish, as well as the traditional Chinese and European Portuguese.



“Committed to democratizing mobile AI for all, Galaxy AI's language expansion this year will allow even more Galaxy users to communicate beyond language barriers on a scale that is completely unique to Samsung,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “We will continue to innovate our technology and pioneer premium mobile AI experiences so that even more users are equipped with the right tools to unleash their unlimited potential.”





Galaxy AI Feature Descriptions

• Live Translate produces two-way, real-time voice and text translations of phone calls, making it easier than ever to book reservations while traveling or chat with your grandparents in their native language.

• Interpreter can instantly translate live conversations through a user-friendly split-screen view, allowing people standing opposite each other to read a text translation of what the other person is saying.

• Chat Assist can help perfect conversational tones by generating context-aware suggestions to ensure communication sounds as it was intended, whether it’s a polite message to a coworker or a short catchy phrase for a social media caption.

• Note Assist can create AI-generated summaries, pre-formatted templates and cover pages, elevating your day-to-day productivity.

• Transcript Assist uses AI and Speech-to-Text technology to transcribe, summarize and even translate voice recordings.

• Browsing Assist helps you stay up to speed on what’s happening in the world while saving time by generating concise summaries of news articles or web pages.



Starting in April and rolling out over the upcoming months, the newly supported Galaxy AI languages and dialects will each be available for download as a language pack from the Settings app.



