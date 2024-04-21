Raiffeisen International Bank confronts scrutiny over contradictory actions in Russian market

(MENAFN) Raiffeisen Bank International's recent surge in job advertisements in Russia has raised eyebrows, as it appears to contradict the Austrian bank's earlier pledges to withdraw from the Russian market. The Financial Times uncovered dozens of job postings among the 2,400 advertisements published by Raiffeisen in Russia since December, with a significant portion focusing on sales management and customer service roles. These advertisements underscore the bank's ambitious growth plans for the country, despite its stated intention to scale back operations in Russia.



The job postings reveal a strategic emphasis on expanding the customer base and achieving robust income growth, as evidenced by statements such as "multiple expansion of the active customer base" and "stable double-digit income growth." Additionally, specific divisions within the bank, targeting small businesses and corporate clients, highlight efforts to attract new customers and expand service offerings.



The apparent disparity between Raiffeisen's public statements and its operational activities has drawn scrutiny, particularly in light of geopolitical tensions following Russia's conflict with Ukraine in 2022. Despite earlier announcements of intentions to reduce and sell its business in Russia, Raiffeisen has emerged as the largest Western lender in the country after two years. This discrepancy has prompted scrutiny from officials in the US Treasury Department and pressure from the European Central Bank to exit the Russian market.



In response to inquiries, Raiffeisen acknowledged the findings reported by the Financial Times and stated that CEO Johan Strobel has initiated an immediate investigation into the matter. The conflicting narratives surrounding Raiffeisen's presence in the Russian market underscore the complexities and challenges faced by financial institutions navigating geopolitical dynamics and regulatory pressures while pursuing growth objectives in global markets.

