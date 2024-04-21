Two Cops Arrested Over Links To Drug Trafficking

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Two police officers have been arrested over alleged links to drug traffickers.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) arrested the Sub-Inspector (SI) and Sergeant attached to the Doretiyawa Police Station.

Inspector General of Police Deshabandu Tennakoon ordered the arrest after a suspect in custody had spilled the beans.

According to reports, one policeman had links with“Dubai Sampath” a notorious drug dealer. (Colombo Gazette)