Taj Withdrew From Nuwara Eliya Following Public Protests

India's Taj Hotel group had plans to construct a hotel in Nuwara Eliya around the post office but withdrew following protests by the public, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said.

Speaking in Nuwara Eliya, the President said that if the Taj Hotel had opened in Nuwara Eliya another two hotels would have also opened up in the area.

“When a big company like that comes from India, when there are protests the company will withdraw,” the President said.

The President also asked how many people use the post office in Nuwara Eliya.

He said that 25 year ago a lot of people may have used the post office, but today those numbers may have dropped drastically.

Wickremesinghe also noted that the public in Galle want more hotels in the city but the people in Nuwara Eliya are the opposite.

He also said that the Hilton Hotel has struck a deal to construct at the old Bogambara prison premises in Kandy.

Responding to some concerns, the President insisted there was no move to demolish the old post office in Nuwara Eliya.

He said certain groups with vested interests had opposed the construction of the hotel in the area. (Colombo Gazette)