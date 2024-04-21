Sri Lanka To Send Delegation To Establish Resident Mission In Wellington

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Sri Lanka is to send a delegation to New Zealand from 22-25 April 2024 to prepare the groundwork to open a Sri Lanka High Commission in Wellington.

The Sri Lanka Foreign Ministry said that following the decision by the Cabinet of Ministers to open a Sri Lanka High Commission in Wellington, New Zealand, an official delegation led by Director General, Overseas Assets Management and Development Division of the Ministry Pradeepa Saram, will visit New Zealand from 22-25 April 2024 to attend to matters related to the opening of the High Commission.

During the visit, the delegation will engage in meetings with officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of New Zealand, and other related agencies and stakeholders.

New Zealand has a significant Sri Lankan expatriate community comprising mostly professionals and students.

The opening of a resident Mission will facilitate outreach to the community and pursuit of stronger collaboration in the fields of trade, education, sports, science and technology, tourism and health, the Sri Lanka Foreign Ministry said.

New Zealand opened a resident Mission in Sri Lanka in 2021, which is an important milestone in the bilateral relations between the two countries. (Colombo Gazette)