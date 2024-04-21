Raiffeisen International Bank confronts scrutiny over contradictory actions in Russian market

(MENAFN) Raiffeisen Bank International, despite its official promises to withdraw from the Russian market, has been found to be actively pursuing growth initiatives in the country, according to recent investigations by the Financial Times. The Austrian bank has published numerous job advertisements in Russia since December, signaling ambitious expansion plans that appear to directly contradict its stated intention to exit the market. These advertisements, totaling over 2,400, prominently feature roles related to sales management and customer service, with a particular emphasis on expanding the customer base and achieving significant income growth.



One striking example is a job posting from Raiffeisen's mid-sized business unit in Russia, which explicitly outlines objectives for substantial customer base expansion and double-digit income growth. Similarly, advertisements for divisions targeting small businesses highlight efforts to attract new customers and expand corporate client bases for payroll services. These actions raise questions about the bank's commitment to its previous announcements of scaling down operations in Russia, especially following the geopolitical tensions stemming from Russia's conflict with Ukraine in 2022.



Despite pressure from both US Treasury officials and the European Central Bank urging Raiffeisen to exit the Russian market, the bank has continued to assert its presence, emerging as the largest Western lender in the region. The discrepancy between the bank's public statements and its operational activities has drawn significant attention, prompting an immediate investigation ordered by Johan Strobel, the CEO of Raiffeisen Bank International, upon being contacted for comment by the Financial Times. This development underscores the complexity and challenges faced by financial institutions navigating geopolitical tensions and regulatory pressures while balancing growth objectives and ethical considerations in global markets.

