China's Auto Exports Soar 33.2% In Q1

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) China's automobile exports jumped 33.2% year on year in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, industry data shows.

The country exported over 1.32 million vehicles during the period, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Specifically, some 307,000 new energy vehicles (NEV) were exported, up 23.8% year on year, according to China's News Agency (Xinhua).

In March alone, China's automobile exports rose 37.9% from the same period last year, and its NEV exports soared 59.4%, the data also shows.

