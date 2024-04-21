16 Martyrs As Israeli Occupation Targets Houses In Rafah

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At least 16 Palestinians, including nine children, were martyred in Israeli aerial and artillery strikes targeting several houses in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli occupation army shelled several areas in the Gaza Strip, leaving martyrs and injured as the brutal war enters its 198th day.

Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported the martyrdom of eight Palestinians, including five children and two women, in Israeli raids on two houses in the city of Rafah. Additionally, five Palestinians, including four children, were killed, and others were injured, in a shelling that targeted a house on George Street, east of Rafah.

Earlier last night, three Palestinians were martyred as a result of an Israeli raid that targeted a house in Al-Shaboura camp in the center of Rafah.

In this context, the Civil Defense announced that it had recovered the bodies of 50 martyrs who had been buried collectively by the Israeli occupation forces inside the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis.

Medical sources announced that the number of martyrs as a result of the ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 rose to 34,049, the majority of whom were children and women, while the injuries have reached 76,901. Meanwhile, many victims are still under the rubble.

