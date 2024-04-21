Saudi investment funds witness asset growth

(MENAFN) The assets of both local and foreign investment funds in the Saudi market saw a notable increase of approximately 5 percent by the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, according to data from the Central Bank of Saudi Arabia's monthly statistical bulletin for February 2024. This surge amounted to an estimated 5.46 billion riyals (approximately USD1.5 billion), bringing the total assets to around 122.6 billion riyals (approximately USD33 billion), compared to 117.1 billion riyals at the end of the third quarter of the same year.



The growth in assets was primarily driven by an increase in local assets, which experienced a robust growth of approximately 7 percent. This resulted in an increase of about 6.35 billion riyals, bringing the total to approximately 101.2 billion riyals. Local assets accounted for approximately 82.5 percent of the total assets of investment funds, highlighting the significant contribution of domestic investors to the Saudi market.



Moreover, the number of subscribers to investment funds witnessed a quarterly increase of approximately 4 percent, reaching a total of approximately 1,080,455 million subscribers by the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. Additionally, the number of operating funds experienced a growth of approximately 3 percent, totaling 291 investment funds.



Foreign investment funds also played a role in the overall growth, with total assets amounting to about 21.396 billion riyals, representing approximately 17.5 percent of the total assets of investment funds. This indicates the continued interest of foreign investors in the Saudi market and their contribution to its growth and development.



The positive trends observed in the Saudi investment fund sector reflect investor confidence in the market and the efforts of regulatory authorities to create a conducive environment for investment. As the market continues to evolve, the growth in assets and the increasing number of subscribers signal a promising outlook for the Saudi investment landscape.

