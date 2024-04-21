Egypt focuses on dollar resource development, economic growth

(MENAFN) Egyptian Finance Minister Mohamed Maait reiterated the government's commitment to developing dollar resources and continuing its public offerings program during an interview with Sky News Arabia at the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank in Washington. Maait expressed optimism about the growth of exports and remittances from Egyptians abroad, which are expected to bolster the country's dollar resources.



The Egyptian economy has faced significant challenges, including the ongoing six-month war in Gaza, which has led to a slowdown in tourism and reduced revenues from the Suez Canal, both major sources of foreign currency for the country. Despite these challenges, Maait highlighted the strong increase in Egypt's monetary reserves, attributing it to the country's efforts to attract financing and investments to support reserves and repay debts.



Maait emphasized that the decision to liberalize the exchange rate has incentivized foreign investments to return to Egypt, with expectations of further increases. He also provided updates on several financial inflows, including an initial payment of USD820 million from the IMF, with an additional USD820 million expected in June. Egypt also anticipates receiving €1.07 billion from the European Union, approximately one billion dollars from the World Bank by the end of June, and USD20 billion from the UAE in the coming weeks as part of the Ras El Hekma deal.



These financial inflows, coupled with ongoing efforts to attract investments and develop dollar resources, reflect Egypt's proactive approach to managing its economy and securing its financial stability amidst challenging circumstances.

