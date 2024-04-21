Insurance firms adopt AI to combat fraudulent claims

(MENAFN) Insurance companies are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence (AI) tools to detect and prevent fraudulent activities perpetrated by policyholders. These fraudulent attempts include fabricated claims, tampered dates, and exaggerated reports of damages. Maxance Bezian, the head of the Insurance Fraud Agency, highlighted the significance of AI in claims management, particularly in identifying instances of fraud, in a report to Agence France-Presse.



The adoption of AI by insurance companies is driven by the pressing need to mitigate the substantial financial losses incurred due to fraudulent activities. The professional association estimates that property and liability fraud in France alone amount to between 2.1 and 2.5 billion euros annually. Given these staggering figures, the integration of AI technologies presents a promising solution to tackle fraudulent behaviors effectively.



One of the key advantages of AI in fraud detection lies in its ability to scrutinize documents for any signs of manipulation or discrepancies. Once a contract is signed, AI algorithms can analyze documents such as identity papers and registration certificates to identify any alterations, no matter how minor. Additionally, AI can compare various documents to uncover inconsistencies, thereby enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of fraud detection processes.



By leveraging AI-powered tools, insurance companies can significantly bolster their defenses against fraudulent claims, safeguarding their financial resources and ensuring fair and equitable treatment for genuine policyholders. As the insurance industry continues to evolve, the integration of AI is poised to play an increasingly vital role in enhancing fraud detection capabilities and preserving the integrity of insurance operations.

