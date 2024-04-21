S&P revises Israel's ratings amid rising tensions

(MENAFN) Standard & Poor's Global took the decision on Thursday to downgrade Israel's long-term ratings from AA- to A+ against the backdrop of escalating tensions with Iran over the weekend, coupled with the existing high geopolitical risks facing Israel. The downgrade reflects concerns about Israel's fiscal outlook, with the expectation that the general government deficit will widen to eight percent of GDP in 2024 primarily due to increased defense spending.



The negative outlook accompanying the downgrade signals the potential for further deterioration in Israel's economic and geopolitical situation. Standard & Poor's highlights the risk of heightened military conflict, including the possibility of a more significant and prolonged confrontation with Iran or other regional adversaries like Hezbollah. The agency warns that such scenarios could have a more substantial impact on Israel's economy than currently anticipated.



The recent escalation in tensions between Israel and Iran, marked by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's announcement of launching drones and missiles at Israel, underscores the precarious security environment in the region. The prospect of a major escalation between the two adversaries, with the United States pledging support to Israel, further compounds the geopolitical challenges facing Israel.



Earlier this month, Fitch Ratings removed its negative outlook on Israel's rating but maintained it at A+, citing concerns related to Israel's conflict with Hamas in Gaza. This downgrade by Standard & Poor's marks the second time Israel has experienced a reduction in its long-term debt rating, reflecting the evolving geopolitical landscape and the associated economic implications.

