Nine Friends Returning Home From Wedding Party Killed In Road Accident In Rajasthan

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, April 21 (IANS) At least nine people, all friends, returning from a wedding party were killed when the van they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck in the Jhalawar district of Rajasthan on Sunday.

There were 10 people in the van and they were returning after attending a wedding ceremony in Dungri (Khilchipur) of Madhya Pradesh.

The accident took place on Bhopal Road in the Aklera police station area of the district at 3 a.m. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot and took the injured trapped in the van to the nearest community health centre.

Aklera police station inspector Sandeep Vishnoi told IANS that police rushed to the location after receiving information.

"While nine out of 10 injured taken to the hospital were declared brought dead, one injured is being treated. He is out of danger, the inspector said.

"There was a wedding ceremony in Aklera town where the procession went to the Khilchipur area of Madhya Pradesh on Friday. Late on Saturday night, 10 friends while returning from the wedding party met with an accident as a trolley collided head-on with their van near Aklera on NH-52. The truck driver has been arrested. He fled to MP but was rounded up," said Vishnoi.

Seven of the deceased friends were from the same village and their last rites were performed on Sunday.

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje condoled the deaths. She said, "My heart is saddened to hear the news of the heartbreaking road accident in Pachola, Aklera. I pray to God for peace to the souls of the departed."

"My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. We are with you in this difficult time," she added.