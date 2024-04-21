Iran shows advancement in domestic train construction with completion reaching 85 percent

(MENAFN) Iran’s Vice President for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-based Economy Rouhollah Dehghani Firouzabadi has announced significant progress in the construction of a domestically-produced train, with completion reaching 85 percent. The train is slated to be integrated into the subway fleet within the next few weeks.



Firouzabadi disclosed that a consortium consisting of five knowledge-based companies, in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade, Tehran Municipality, and the Academic Center for Education, Culture, and Research, is responsible for the train's construction. He noted that the domestically-made train successfully underwent rigorous quality standard tests, meeting both Iranian and European criteria.



The vice president emphasized that the mass production of this train would address over 90 percent of the country's demand for trains, underscoring the significance of achieving self-sufficiency in this critical sector.



In late February, Iran's railway fleet received a substantial boost with the acquisition of 685 new domestically-produced or refurbished wagons and locomotives, valued at approximately 33.58 trillion rials (about USD67.7 million). These additions included freight wagons, locomotives, and passenger wagons, all manufactured or renovated by domestic entities.



The development of the railway sector has been a cornerstone of Iran's national development plans, reflecting the government's commitment to enhancing transportation infrastructure. In the past and present Iranian calendar years, the national railway fleet has continuously expanded with the addition of new domestically-produced locomotives and wagons.



The railway system offers numerous advantages, including fuel efficiency, reduced environmental impact, and enhanced safety, making it a compelling choice for transportation development initiatives.

