Iran attracts USD11.6B in foreign investment since 2021, oil sector leads

(MENAFN) According to a report from an Iranian news agency, the Iranian government has successfully drawn in USD11.6 billion of foreign investment across various sectors since the current administration took office in 2021. The oil and gas projects accounted for USD4.8 billion of this total, representing 41 percent of the country's overall foreign investment during this period.



Following the oil sector, the industrial sector has emerged as a significant attraction for foreign investment, with over USD4.1 billion secured in this area. This translates to 35.3 percent of the total foreign investment received by Iran.



In March, the head of the Organization of Investment, Economic, and Technical Assistance of Iran (OIETAI) disclosed that foreign investment in the country had surpassed USD4.0 billion in the previous Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 19. Ali Fekri, Iran’s deputy minister of economy, further elaborated that nearly USD4.0 billion of foreign investment had been garnered each year during Leader Ebrahim Raisi's administration, which commenced in August 2021.



Despite facing sanctions, Iran has seen positive growth in its economic relations with most countries. Additionally, the Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Trade announced in December 2023 that 73 foreign investment projects valued at approximately USD382.4 million were approved in the first six months of the previous Iranian calendar year, spanning from March 21 to September 22, 2023.

MENAFN21042024000045015839ID1108119475