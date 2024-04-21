Netflix increases focus beyond subscriber growth amid record numbers

(MENAFN) With nearly 270 million subscribers worldwide and an impressive addition of over 9 million subscriptions in the first quarter of the year, Netflix has surpassed expectations and solidified its position as the leading streaming platform. However, the company is shifting its strategy away from solely relying on subscriber growth to maintain its dominance in the industry. Greg Peters, the group's co-CEO, emphasized the need for additional drivers of growth during a conference call following the quarterly results announcement.



Peters outlined Netflix's intention to diversify its growth strategy by focusing on enhancing subscription offerings, exploring advertising revenues, and adjusting prices based on perceived value. These measures, he believes, will play a crucial role in driving the company's overall growth trajectory. As Netflix seeks to evolve its economic model, these levers are becoming increasingly important components of its strategy.



In a significant shift, Netflix announced its decision to stop disclosing the number of new subscriptions every quarter starting next year. Instead, the company aims to prioritize audience engagement metrics, such as time spent watching content, as a more meaningful indicator of its ability to foster user loyalty and attract new viewers. Peters emphasized that these engagement metrics are more reflective of the platform's capacity to generate revenue and profits over the long term.



Despite the anticipated slowdown in subscriber growth in the current quarter, Netflix delivered impressive financial results for the first quarter of the year. The company reported revenues of USD9.37 billion and net profits of USD2.3 billion, both of which exceeded expectations and demonstrated robust year-on-year growth. As Netflix navigates a dynamic and competitive landscape, its strategic shift towards prioritizing engagement and diversifying growth avenues underscores its commitment to sustaining its position as a leader in the streaming industry.

