Transit through Iran’s roads increases 54 percent YoY

(MENAFN) The transit of commodities through Iran's roads witnessed a significant surge of 54 percent during the previous Iranian calendar year, as revealed by data released by the Transport Ministry. According to reports from an Iranian news agency, a total of 14.3 million tons of goods were transited via Iranian roads, marking a notable increase from the 9.3 million tons recorded in the preceding year.



Of the total volume of transited goods, approximately 9.1 million tons comprised non-oil commodities, with the remaining portion consisting of oil products. This upward trend in transit activity underscores the growing interest of governments, traders, and stakeholders in the transportation sector from neighboring, regional, and extra-regional countries in Iran's transit and logistics capabilities.



Transport and Urban Development Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash highlighted the significance of the "Iran Way" initiative introduced by the current Iranian government. This initiative positions Iran as a strategic route or solution that facilitates neighboring countries' access to international waters, thereby unlocking a wealth of transit opportunities.



The Iran Way initiative serves as a gateway to Iran's transit potential, according to Bazrpash, underscoring the country's pivotal role in regional and international trade networks. Notably, the Transport Ministry previously reported that 10.8 million tons of commodities were transited through Iran in the Iranian calendar year 1401.



Looking ahead, the issue of transit assumes even greater importance as Iran aims to actively participate in major international initiatives such as China's Belt and Road Initiative, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Deputy Transport Minister emphasized that enhancing transport relations with regional and extra-regional target countries, and actively engaging in these initiatives, are key priorities for the Transport Ministry in the coming years.

