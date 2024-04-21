Srinagar Records Over 450 Kidnapping, Rape Cases Since 2019

Official data revealed that J&K police in Srinagar have registered at least 455 kidnapping and rape cases from 2019 to January 31-2024.

The official also said that during this period, the police authorities in the region has recorded at least 63 cases under crime head murder and 170 suicidal cases under crime head attempt to suicide.

This information was revealed by the Public Information Officer (PIO) of district police Srinagar in a reply to Right to Information (RTI) application filed by the activist M M Shuja.

According to the official figures, police in 2019 have registered at least 15 suicidal cases under crime head attempt to suicide in Srinagar followed by 26 cases in 2020.

In the year 2021, it also recorded at least 51 such cases, 41 cases in 2022 and 34 suicidal cases in 2023.

The official figures further reveal that in 2024 till the month end of January, a total of three suicidal cases were registered in Srinagar district.

About the cases of kidnapping and rape, the PIO has informed that the district police Srinagar in year 2019 has registered at least 98 such cases followed by 21 cases in the year 2020.

It also said that the Srinagar district in 2021 has registered at least 100 cases of kidnapping and rape under crime head and has also witnessed 128 such cases in 2022 and hundred cases in 2023 respectively.

The official figures states that that in 2024 till the month end of January, a total of eight kidnapping and rape cases were registered in Srinagar district.

Likewise, the PIO has mentioned that in the year 2019, police in Srinagar district have registered at least six murder cases followed by 13 cases in 2020, at least 24 murder cases in 2021, thirteen cases in 2022 and six cases in 2023. The PIO has further revealed that in January-2024, police authorities in the district have registered only one such case under crime head murder.

